(KMAland) -- Treynor, OABCIG and Greene County all picked up first round wins among the A/1A/2A area district teams.
CLASS A: West Hancock 38 IKM-Manning 14
Josef Smith led West Hancock with 186 yards rushing and three touchdowns while Tate Hagen added 130 yards of his own on the ground.
IKM-Manning had 185 yards rushing, led by 129 and a touchdown from Kyler Rasmussen. Nolan Ramsey added 114 yards passing.
CLASS A: South O’Brien 43 Tri-Center 7
The South O’Brien defense allowed just 100 yards rushing, 158 yards passing and the seven points. They also had five interceptions and seven sacks on the evening.
CLASS A: North Tama 16 Central Decatur 6
Skyler Staker had 86 yards rushing and a touchdown, and Noah Weber went for 141 yards on 26 carries for North Tama.
CLASS 1A: West Sioux 42 Underwood 7
Hunter Dekkers had 258 yards passing and two touchdowns for West Sioux while Kade Lynott added 93 yards rushing, 153 yards receiving and four total offensive touchdowns. Bryce Coppock had 144 yards receiving and a score.
Nick Ravlin led Underwood with 229 yards passing and a score with Brayden Wollan grabbing eight balls for 109 yards and a touchdown.
CLASS 1A: Treynor 21 Western Christian 10
Jake Fisher had 121 yards passing and a touchdown and two rushing scores for Treynor. Blake Sadr topped the Treynor defense with 5.5 tackles, including three solo sacks and a solo tackle for loss.
CLASS 1A: South Central Calhoun 56 Mount Ayr 22
Payton Weehler hit Dawson Frost on two deep touchdown passes, and the Raiders scored their other touchdown on a blocked punt.
CLASS 2A: OABCIG 26 West Marshall 7
Cooper Dejean had a big fourth-down 40-yard touchdown pass and a touchdown run to lead OABCIG in the victory.
CLASS 2A: Greene County 35 Des Moines Christian 21
Brent Riley was 15-of-20 passing for 177 yards and two touchdowns to send Greene County on in the playoffs. Carter Morton hauled in 10 receptions for 129 yards and a score, and Colby Kafer rushed for 94 yards.
Morton also had four carries for 39 yards and two touchdowns to go with a 95-yard kickoff return for six.
CLASS A/1A/2A SCOREBOARD
CLASS A – FIRST ROUND
West Hancock 38 IKM-Manning 14
South O’Brien 43 Tri-Center 7
North Tama 16 Central Decatur 6
Woodbury Central 27 Westwood 0
MFL MarMac 60 South Winneshiek 24
Grundy Center 28 Belle Plaine 14
Saint Ansgar 52 Edgewood-Colesburg 21
Earlham 50 BGM, Brooklyn 34
CLASS 1A – FIRST ROUND
West Sioux 42 Underwood 7
Treynor 21 Western Christian 10
Van Meter 38 Pella Christian 12
South Central Calhoun 56 Mount Ayr 22
Dike-New Hartford 21 Panorama 14
West Lyon 55 Osage 14
West Branch 23 North Linn 0
Iowa City Regina 23 Mediapolis 19
CLASS 2A – FIRST ROUND
OABCIG 26 West Marshall 7
PCM, Monroe 34 Benton 8
Greene County 35 Des Moines Christian 21
Algona 35 CLGLR 14
Waukon 52 Tipton 6
West Liberty 6 Monticello 0
Clear Lake 21 Spirit Lake 7
Williamsburg 25 Columbus Catholic 8