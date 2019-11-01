Jake Fisher & Blake Sadr, Treynor.jpg
(KMAland) -- Treynor, OABCIG and Greene County all picked up first round wins among the A/1A/2A area district teams.

CLASS A: West Hancock 38 IKM-Manning 14 

Josef Smith, West Hancock.jpg
Josef Smith led West Hancock with 186 yards rushing and three touchdowns while Tate Hagen added 130 yards of his own on the ground.

IKM-Manning had 185 yards rushing, led by 129 and a touchdown from Kyler Rasmussen. Nolan Ramsey added 114 yards passing. 

CLASS A: South O’Brien 43 Tri-Center 7 

The South O’Brien defense allowed just 100 yards rushing, 158 yards passing and the seven points. They also had five interceptions and seven sacks on the evening.

CLASS A: North Tama 16 Central Decatur 6 

Skyler Staker & Noah Weber, North Tama.jpg
Skyler Staker had 86 yards rushing and a touchdown, and Noah Weber went for 141 yards on 26 carries for North Tama.

CLASS 1A: West Sioux 42 Underwood 7  

Kade Lynott & Hunter Dekkers, West Sioux.jpg
Hunter Dekkers had 258 yards passing and two touchdowns for West Sioux while Kade Lynott added 93 yards rushing, 153 yards receiving and four total offensive touchdowns. Bryce Coppock had 144 yards receiving and a score.

Nick Ravlin led Underwood with 229 yards passing and a score with Brayden Wollan grabbing eight balls for 109 yards and a touchdown.

CLASS 1A: Treynor 21 Western Christian 10 

Jake Fisher had 121 yards passing and a touchdown and two rushing scores for Treynor. Blake Sadr topped the Treynor defense with 5.5 tackles, including three solo sacks and a solo tackle for loss.

CLASS 1A: South Central Calhoun 56 Mount Ayr 22 

Payton Weehler hit Dawson Frost on two deep touchdown passes, and the Raiders scored their other touchdown on a blocked punt.

CLASS 2A: OABCIG 26 West Marshall 7 

Cooper Dejean had a big fourth-down 40-yard touchdown pass and a touchdown run to lead OABCIG in the victory. 

CLASS 2A: Greene County 35 Des Moines Christian 21 

Carter Morton, Greene County.jpg
Brent Riley was 15-of-20 passing for 177 yards and two touchdowns to send Greene County on in the playoffs. Carter Morton hauled in 10 receptions for 129 yards and a score, and Colby Kafer rushed for 94 yards.

Morton also had four carries for 39 yards and two touchdowns to go with a 95-yard kickoff return for six.

CLASS A/1A/2A SCOREBOARD

CLASS A – FIRST ROUND 

West Hancock 38 IKM-Manning 14

South O’Brien 43 Tri-Center 7

North Tama 16 Central Decatur 6

Woodbury Central 27 Westwood 0

MFL MarMac 60 South Winneshiek 24

Grundy Center 28 Belle Plaine 14

Saint Ansgar 52 Edgewood-Colesburg 21

Earlham 50 BGM, Brooklyn 34

CLASS 1A – FIRST ROUND

West Sioux 42 Underwood 7

Treynor 21 Western Christian 10

Van Meter 38 Pella Christian 12

South Central Calhoun 56 Mount Ayr 22

Dike-New Hartford 21 Panorama 14

West Lyon 55 Osage 14

West Branch 23 North Linn 0

Iowa City Regina 23 Mediapolis 19

CLASS 2A – FIRST ROUND

OABCIG 26 West Marshall 7

PCM, Monroe 34 Benton 8

Greene County 35 Des Moines Christian 21

Algona 35 CLGLR 14

Waukon 52 Tipton 6

West Liberty 6 Monticello 0

Clear Lake 21 Spirit Lake 7

Williamsburg 25 Columbus Catholic 8