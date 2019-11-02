Bryson Bowman, LC.jpg
(KMAland) -- Lewis Central is moving on while Justin Smith and the Sergeant Bluff-Luton Warriors are also a win away from the UNI Dome.

CLASS 3A: Lewis Central 44 Oskaloosa 0 

Lewis Central’s Bryson Bowman rushed for 233 yards and five touchdowns to earn the Jennie Ed Sports Med Player of the Night and advance to a Class 3A quarterfinal against Dallas Center-Grimes.

CLASS 3A: Dallas Center-Grimes 9 Harlan 7 

Zach Brand, DCG.jpg
Zach Brand had 119 yards on the ground and also led Dallas Center-Grimes in receiving in a tight defensive battle.

CLASS 3A: Norwalk 42 Glenwood 28 

Trevor Maeder will have the full recap at our Local Sports News Page.

CLASS 3A: Sergeant Bluff-Luton 48 Carlisle 15 

Kaden Helt, SBL.jpg
Hamburg graduate Justin Smith and his Sergeant Bluff-Luton team is on to the state quarterfinals.

Kaden Helt had 246 yards rushing and four touchdowns for the Warriors, which had 543 yards of offense.

COMPLETE CLASS 3A/4A SCOREBOARD

CLASS 3A – FIRST ROUND

Lewis Central 44 Oskaloosa 0

Dallas Center-Grimes 9 Harlan 7

Norwalk 42 Glenwood 28

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 48 Carlisle 15

Solon 14 Iowa City Liberty 7

Pella 24 Independence 6

Western Dubuque 42 Washington 10

North Scott 9 Cedar Rapids Xavier 3

CLASS 4A – FIRST ROUND

WDM Valley 42 Indianola 7

Waukee 45 Cedar Rapids Prairie 15

Urbandale 29 Ankeny Centennial 28

Cedar Rapids Kennedy 63 Fort Dodge 6

Cedar Falls 44 Dubuque Senior 0

Bettendorf 42 Linn-Mar 14

Dowling Catholic 35 Des Moines Roosevelt 7

Ankeny 24 Southeast Polk 14