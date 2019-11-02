(KMAland) -- Lewis Central is moving on while Justin Smith and the Sergeant Bluff-Luton Warriors are also a win away from the UNI Dome.
CLASS 3A: Lewis Central 44 Oskaloosa 0
Lewis Central’s Bryson Bowman rushed for 233 yards and five touchdowns to earn the Jennie Ed Sports Med Player of the Night and advance to a Class 3A quarterfinal against Dallas Center-Grimes.
CLASS 3A: Dallas Center-Grimes 9 Harlan 7
Zach Brand had 119 yards on the ground and also led Dallas Center-Grimes in receiving in a tight defensive battle.
CLASS 3A: Norwalk 42 Glenwood 28
Trevor Maeder will have the full recap at our Local Sports News Page.
CLASS 3A: Sergeant Bluff-Luton 48 Carlisle 15
Hamburg graduate Justin Smith and his Sergeant Bluff-Luton team is on to the state quarterfinals.
Kaden Helt had 246 yards rushing and four touchdowns for the Warriors, which had 543 yards of offense.
COMPLETE CLASS 3A/4A SCOREBOARD
CLASS 3A – FIRST ROUND
Lewis Central 44 Oskaloosa 0
Dallas Center-Grimes 9 Harlan 7
Norwalk 42 Glenwood 28
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 48 Carlisle 15
Solon 14 Iowa City Liberty 7
Pella 24 Independence 6
Western Dubuque 42 Washington 10
North Scott 9 Cedar Rapids Xavier 3
CLASS 4A – FIRST ROUND
WDM Valley 42 Indianola 7
Waukee 45 Cedar Rapids Prairie 15
Urbandale 29 Ankeny Centennial 28
Cedar Rapids Kennedy 63 Fort Dodge 6
Cedar Falls 44 Dubuque Senior 0
Bettendorf 42 Linn-Mar 14
Dowling Catholic 35 Des Moines Roosevelt 7
Ankeny 24 Southeast Polk 14