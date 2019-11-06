(Iowa City) -- Iowa field hockey head coach Lisa Cellucci and four athletes have been recognized by the Big Ten Conference.
Cellucci led the Hawkeyes to a 13-4 regular season record and their 13th conference title to earn the Big Ten Coach of the Year honors.
Katie Birch was a unanimous All-Big Ten first team selection, and Maddy Murphy was picked to the first team. Anthe Nijziel was picked to the second team, and Ryley Miller is Iowa’s Big Ten Sportsmanship Award winner.
View the complete release from Iowa athletics linked here.