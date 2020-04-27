(Iowa City) -- Iowa football has received a Class of 2021 commitment from offensive tackle David Davidkov.
Davidkov, a native of Winnetka, Illinois, committed to Iowa over offers from Michigan, Ohio State, LSU, Oregon, Wisconsin and Nebraska.
The 6-foot-6, 295 pound Davidkov is the nation's No. 9 offensive tackle by 247 Sports, their 59th overall player in the nation and their No. 2 prospect in the state of Illinois.
Davidkov is the Hawkeyes' third offensive line commitment for the Class of 2021 and their 12th commitment overall.