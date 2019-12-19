(KMAland) -- The Iowa football playoffs could be changing.
One of two recommendations to expand to 32 qualifiers per classification has been rejected by the IHSAA Board of Control.
Each proposal came from the Iowa Football Coaches Association and only includes Eight-Player, A, 1A, 2A and 3A. The rejected proposal included 32 qualifiers per classification with a nine-game regular season and five rounds of playoffs with six days between rounds.
The other recommendation will be voted on in January. That recommendation includes an eight-game regular season with five rounds of playoffs — all played on Fridays until the semifinals. That recommendation will wait until January’s meeting so the IHSAA can consult with Class 4A schools.
