(Iowa City) -- Iowa has picked up a commitment from Olathe (Kansas) North athlete Arland Bruce IV.
Bruce IV, who announced his decision on Tuesday, had other reported offers from Iowa State, Tulsa and Western Illinois.
Bruce is listed as the 58th-ranked athlete and fourth-ranked player in Kansas. After rushing for 2,487 yards and 43 touchdowns this past season he figures to play running back in college.
Bruce is the 13th known commit for Iowa, which now has the second-ranked class in the Big Ten and sixth-ranked in the nation, according to 247Sports.