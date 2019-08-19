(KMAland) -- Iowa, Iowa State and Nebraska are ranked in the preseason Associated Press college football poll, released on Monday.
The Hawkeyes are No. 20 while ISU is right behind their in-state rival at No. 21. Nebraska, despite a 4-8 record in 2018, is ranked No. 24 to open the year.
Clemson, Alabama, Georgia, Oklahoma and Ohio State are the top five in the poll while LSU, Michigan, Florida, Notre Dame and Texas round out the top 10.
Oregon, Texas A&M, Washington, Utah and Penn State are the next five, and Auburn, UCF, Michigan State, Wisconsin and Iowa round out the top 20.
After ISU at No. 21, Syracuse and Washington State are 22 and 23, respectively. Nebraska is followed by Stanford to close out the poll.