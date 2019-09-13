(KMAland) -- Recaps from wins by Glenwood, LC, Harlan, St. Albert, Denison-Schleswig, Missouri Valley, Mount Ayr, Southwest Valley and more.
Glenwood 47 Kuemper Catholic 6
John Palmer pulled in eight balls for 90 yards and two touchdowns to send Glenwood to their third straight win to open the season.
Zach Carr had 15 completions for 195 yards and three scores, and Cole Mayberry rushed for two touchdowns. The Rams defense allowed just 111 yards and forced four Kuemper fumbles, as the Knights dropped to 1-2.
Lewis Central 70 Abraham Lincoln 7
Jonah Pomrenke returned the opening kickoff for 85 yards and a touchdown and added an 18-yard pick-six for the Titans (3-0) in another dominant win.
Carlisle 36 Creston/Orient-Macksburg 21
Tegan Wyckoff had 109 yards passing and two touchdowns and rushed for another 68 and a score for Carlisle.
Creston/Orient-Macksburg dropped to 2-1 on the season.
Harlan 34 Carroll 21
Connor Bruck had 63 yards receiving and a touchdown and added an interception on defense for the Cyclones (2-1).
Jonny Monson rushed for 71 yards and two touchdowns and threw for two more scores and 126 yards.
St. Albert 38 Logan-Magnolia 7
Lance Wright had a 10-yard touchdown run and a 71-yard passing strike to Aiden Antisdel to lead St. Albert (1-2) in their first win of the season.
Connor Cerny and Cy Patterson also rushed for one touchdown each, Dan McGrath had a scoop and score and Sam Wilber made a 48-yard field goal to account for the Falcons points.
Bryce Hudnut had Logan-Magnolia’s (1-2) lone touchdown, scoring from five yards out.
Denison-Schleswig 49 Thomas Jefferson 21
Charlie Wiebers threw for 196 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 86 and two more to lead Denison-Schleswig (2-1) in a second straight win in Council Bluffs.
Terrance Weah added 70 yards on 12 touches and scored three times for the Monarchs.
Westwood, Sloan 21 AHSTW 7
A go-ahead pick-six in the fourth period helped Westwood break away from a 7-7 tie. Blake Holst had one touchdown pass for AHSTW (1-2) in the defeat.
Missouri Valley 55 Riverside, Oakland 42
Nick Haynes had 229 yards and five touchdowns on 19 carries on offense and nine tackles on defense for the Big Reds (2-1).
Mount Ayr 49 Central Decatur 14
Payton Weehler had two touchdown passes and a touchdown on the ground for the Raiders (3-0) in their third straight win to open the season.
Isaac Grose over 100 yards rushing, several sacks on defense and a touchdown run.
ACGC 54 Nodaway Valley 0
Gavin Cornelison had 131 yards and three touchdowns to lead ACGC in the shutout victory. Cornelison also had an interception on defense.
Southwest Valley 48 West Central Valley 6
Brendan Knapp rushed for two scores and passed for another to Blaine Venteicher to send the Timberwolves (2-1) to the win.
Hunter Crill added two touchdown runs, and Tyler Pearson and Owen Wilkinson also found pay dirt on the ground.
View the full scoreboard for Iowa 11-man football in KMAland below.
Martensdale-St. Marys 40 Woodward Academy 33
Wayne 42 Colfax-Mingo 29
Western Christian 10 Bishop Heelan Catholic 0
Sioux City North 20 Sioux City West 19
East Sac County 35 Ridge View 8
Sioux Central 29 Akron-Westfield 0
Pocahontas Area 31 Manson Northwest Webster 0
South O'Brien 15 Alta/Aurelia 0
St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 40 Eagle Grove 8
Earlham 48 Pleasantville 12
Lawton-Bronson 12 Hinton 6
West Monona 46 MVAOCOU 6
Woodbury Central 14 Gehlen Catholic 2
Panorama, Panora 15 Interstate 35, Truro 13
Highland, Riverside 39 Lynnville-Sully 12
BGM Brooklyn 61 North Mahaska 6
Van Meter 42 Madrid 0
OABCIG 64 Cherokee 19
Greene County 48 Saydel 7
ADM, Adel 36 Grinnell 26
Winterset 35 North Polk 21
Le Mars 27 Sheldon 25
Spencer 28 MOC-Floyd Valley 0
Storm Lake 26 Humboldt 15
Cedar Falls 28 Ankeny 27
Des Moines Hoover 28 Des Moines North 7
Dowling Catholic 17 Johnston 7
Urbandale 53 Des Moines Lincoln 12
Des Moines Roosevelt 42 Des Moines East 21
Fort Dodge 28 Indianola 21 -- OT
Southeast Polk 23 Iowa City West 21
Marshalltown 27 Mason City 7
Ankeny Centennial 21 Waterloo West 13