(Iowa City) -- For the second straight day, Iowa football has added to their 2021 recruiting class with a commitment from Missouri prep Beau Stephens.
The 6-foot-6, 320-pound prospect out of Blue Springs announced for the Hawkeyes on Thursday.
Stephens is a consensus three-star recruit and ranked as the 37th offensive tackle in the nation by 247Sports Composite Rankings. Stephens, who had other reported offers from Arkansas, Indiana, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Louisville, LSU, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Oklahoma State and Texas A&M, is the fifth-ranked player in Missouri.
Stephens is the 11th known commit for the Hawkeyes, which have the third-ranked class in the Big Ten and eighth in the country by 247Sports.