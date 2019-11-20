(Lincoln) -- Iowa and Nebraska are ranked No. 2 and 3 in the latest NWCA Wrestling Coaches Poll.
No. 1 Penn State has 13 of the 14 first-place votes and is ranked atop the poll while Iowa has one first-place vote and is No. 2. Nebraska moved up two spots to No. 3 in the latest poll while Iowa State is up one spot to No. 11 and Northern Iowa is down three to 17. Missouri is down five spots to No. 18.
Other Big Ten or Big 12 teams that are ranked in the latest poll:
T-4. Wisconsin
6. Ohio State
T-7. Oklahoma State
T-12. Minnesota
16. Northwestern
21. Michigan
25. Purdue
View the latest rankings linked here.