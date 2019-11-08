(KMAland) -- Audubon, Lewis Central and Sergeant Bluff-Luton were among those advancing to the UNI Dome on Friday evening in Iowa football.
8-MAN: Remsen, St. Mary’s 34 Fremont-Mills 20
8-MAN: Audubon 40 CAM, Anita 32
The Wheelers advanced to the state semifinals for the first time since 1977 behind a big night from Kaiden Smith. Smith had 203 yards rushing, 43 receiving and four total touchdowns.
CAM’s Lane Spieker rushed for 100 yards and a touchdown, and Nate Hensley threw for 203 yards and two touchdowns.
CLASS A: Saint Ansgar 36 Earlham 0
Jack Sievert had 183 yards rushing and three touchdowns for Saint Ansgar. Ryan Cole added 80 yards and two touchdowns on the ground.
CLASS 1A: West Sioux 41 Treynor 24
CLASS 1A: Van Meter 10 South Central Calhoun 6
Anthony Potthoff had 166 yards passing and 61 on the ground for the Bulldogs. Linebacker Parker Fryar added 12 tackles to lead a strong defensive performance.
CLASS 2A: OABCIG 48 PCM, Monroe 20
Cooper Dejean threw for 306 yards and three touchdowns and added 78 yards and two more scores on the ground to send the Falcons to the UNI Dome.
CLASS 2A: Algona 48 Greene County 15
Monte Bawden led Algona with 144 yards rushing and a touchdown while Wyatt Wegener had 103 yards and three touchdowns.
Brent Riley had a pair of passing touchdowns for Greene County in the loss.
CLASS 3A: Lewis Central 12 Dallas Center-Grimes 0
Logan Jones had 4.5 sacks for the Titans while Bryson Bowman added 302 yards on the ground. Zach Shudak kicked field goals from 42 and 24 yards.
CLASS 3A: Sergeant Bluff-Luton 54 Norwalk 28
Daniel Wright threw for 250 yards and four touchdowns, and Kaden Helt added a pair of rushing scores for the Warriors, which forced five turnovers.
Norwalk’s Zach Marker had 190 yards passing and 166 yards rushing.
View all the Iowa scores below.
IOWA FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS SCOREBOARD
CLASS 8-MAN – QUARTERFINALS
Remsen, St. Mary’s 34 Fremont-Mills 20
Audubon 40 CAM, Anita 32
Turkey Valley 64 HLV, Victor 14
Don Bosco 67 Easton Valley 28
CLASS A – QUARTERFINALS
Saint Ansgar 36 Earlham 0
Grundy Center 35 MFL MarMac 20
West Hancock 43 South O’Brien 0
Woodbury Central 34 North Tama 23
CLASS 1A – QUARTERFINALS
West Sioux 41 Treynor 24
Van Meter 10 South Central Calhoun 6
Iowa City Regina 30 West Branch 20
West Lyon 36 Dike-New Hartford 14
CLASS 2A – QUARTERFINALS
OABCIG 48 PCM, Monroe 20
Algona 48 Greene County 15
Waukon 32 West Liberty 12
Williamsburg 35 Clear Lake 21
CLASS 3A – QUARTERFINALS
Lewis Central 12 Dallas Center-Grimes 0
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 54 Norwalk 28
Solon 24 Pella 0
Epworth, Western Dubuque 29 North Scott 7
CLASS 4A – QUARTERFINALS
WDM Valley 26 Waukee 10
Cedar Rapids Kennedy 27 Urbandale 13
Bettendorf 24 Cedar Falls 14
Dowling Catholic 42 Ankeny 14