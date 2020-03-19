(KMAland) -- Iowa’s Kathleen Doyle has been named a third team All-American by the Associated Press.
The senior guard averaged 18.1 points, 6.3 assists and 4.6 rebounds per game this past season for the Hawkeyes.
Other regional athletes honored by the AP include Creighton’s Jaylyn Agnew and Iowa State’s Ashley Jones, who were both named honorable mentions.
Oregon’s Sabrina Ionescu and Ruthy Hebard, Rhyne Howard of Kentucky, Baylor’s Lauren Cox and Megan Walker of UConn were first team choices.
On the second team is South Carolina’s Aliyah Boston, Chennedy Carter of Texas A&M, Satou Sabally of Oregon, Arizona’s Aari McDonald and Dana Evans from Louisville.
Tyasha Harris of South Carolina, Michaela Onyenwere of UCLA, NC State’s Elissa Cunane and Kaila Charles from Maryland joined Doyle on the third team.