(KMAland) -- Iowa guard Kathleen Doyle has been named the Big Ten Player of the Year by both the conference coaches and media.
Doyle is the second straight Iowa player to sweep the award after Megan Gustafson took the honor a year ago.
Nebraska sophomore guard Leigha Brown was also voted the Big Ten’s Sixth Player of the Year by both groups.
Doyle was a first-team All-Conference pick by the coaches and media while Monika Czinano joined her on the first team in the media poll. Czinano was a second team choice by the coaches while Makenzie Meyer was second team by both. McKenna Warnock was named to the All-Freshman Team by the coaches.
Both Brown and Kate Cain of Nebraska were honorable mention All-Big Ten by both the coaches and media. Cain is a member of the All-Defensive Team by both groups.
Meyer and Grace Mitchell were representatives for Iowa and Nebraska, respectively, for the Big Ten Sportsmanship Award. View the complete release from the Big Ten Conference linked here.