(Iowa City) -- Iowa soccer standouts Hannah Drkulec and Gianna Gourley were honored by the Big Ten Conference on Tuesday.
Drkulec was picked as the league’s Defensive Player of the Week for a fourth time this season while Gourley was tabbed the Freshman of the Week.
Drkulec, a senior, helped the Hawkeyes post back-to-back shutout wins over Nebraska and Michigan State while Gourley made her first career start against Nebraska and finished with the lone goal of the game. She also had an assist against Michigan State.
View the complete release from Iowa athletics linked here.