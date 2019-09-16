(Iowa City) -- Iowa kicker Keith Duncan and defensive back D.J. Johnson were recognized by the Big Ten Conference on Monday.
Duncan was named the Special Teams Player of the Week after connecting on a career-high four field goals in Iowa’s 18-17 win over Iowa State. His final kick from 39 yards with 4:51 to go was the difference in the game.
Johnson, meanwhile, was picked as the co-Freshman of the Week. The redshirt freshman from Indianapolis had eight tackles, including six solos and two assists to go along with two pass break-ups.
