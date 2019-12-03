(KMAland) -- Iowa’s Keith Duncan was named the Big Ten Kicker of the Year while several other Hawkeyes and Huskers were honored with the release of the Big Ten Conference Defensive and Special Teams awards.
Duncan was named the Bakken-Andersen Kicker of the Year award winner for the year. Duncan and A.J. Epenesa were both named to the First Team All-Big Ten by both the coaches and media.
Other Hawkeyes picked among the first three teams were defensive backs Geno Stone (second team by coaches) and Michael Ojemudia (third team coaches, second team media).
Nebraska also had two players honored on the All-Big Ten Defensive Teams with defensive back Lamar Jackson (second team coaches and media) and defensive lineman Khalil Davis (third team coaches) picking up nods.
Iowa honorable mentions were Chauncey Golston, Cedric Lattimore and Kristian Welch by the coaches and Golston, Stone and Welch by the media.
Nebraska honorable mentions were Mo Barry Dicaprio Bootle, Davis and Cam Taylor-Britt by the media and Darrion Daniels by the coaches.
Iowa’s Nate Stanley and Nebraska’s Ben Stille were both picked as the Big Ten Football Sportsmanship Award Honorees.
View the complete release from the Big Ten Conference linked here.