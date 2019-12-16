(KMAland) -- Iowa kicker Keith Duncan has been named to the Associated Press All-American First Team.
Duncan is one of three Hawkeyes on one of the first two teams, as Tristan Wirfs (offensive tackle) and A.J. Epenesa (defensive end) were both named to the second team. Missouri defensive tackle Jordan Elliott was also picked to the second team.
Iowa State state tight end Charlie Kolar was a third team pick. To view the complete list of honorees click here for the full release from the Associated Press.