(KMAland) -- Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa and Missouri tight end Albert Okwuegbunam were both named to the Sports Illustrated Preseason 2019 College Football All-America Team on Friday.
Epenesa and Okwuegbunam were both first team picks along with Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor, Northwestern linebacker Paddy Fisher, Purdue all-purpose player Rondale Moore and Texas safety Caden Sterns among other regional conference athletes.
