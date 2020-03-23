(KMAland) -- Iowa’s Luka Garza and Udoka Azubuike of Kansas have been named First Team All-Americans by the United States Basketball Writers Association.
Azubuike and Garza are joined on the first team by Markus Howard of Marquette, Seton Hall’s Myles Powell and Obi Toppin of Dayton.
Kansas guard Devon Dotson was picked to the second team. Other regional conference athletes that were honored on the teams are Cassius Winston of Michigan State (Second Team), Baylor’s Jared Butler (Third Team) and Jalen Smith of Maryland (Third Team).
View the complete release from the USBWA linked here.