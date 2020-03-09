(Iowa City) -- Iowa junior Luka Garza has been named Big Ten Player of the Year by both the Big Ten Coaches and Media.
Garza was the only player to be unanimous choice in both polls while Michigan State's Cassius Winston was also unanimous choice by the coaches.
Iowa sophomore Joe Wieskamp was a second-team choice by the coaches and a third-team choice by the media. CJ Frederick was named to the All-Freshman Team by the coaches. Nebraska's Cam Mack was an honorable mention choice by the media.
The complete list of awards can be found here.