(KMAland) -- Iowa’s Luka Garza has been picked as a first team All-American by the Associated Press.
Garza is joined on the first team by Dayton’s Obi Toppin, Marquette’s Markus Howard, Seton Hall’s Myles Powell and Payton Pritchard of Oregon.
Garza was on 63 of the 65 first team ballots after scoring 23.9 points per game, grabbing 9.8 rebounds per contest and shooting 54% from the floor.
Second team honors went to Devon Dotson and Udoka Azubuike of Kansas, Michigan State’s Cassius Winston, Malachi Flynn of San Diego State and Duke’s Vernon Carey.
Tre Jones of Duke, Baylor’s Jared Butler, Jordan Nwora of Louisville, Jalen Smith from Maryland and Gonzaga’s Filip Petrusev are on the third team.
Creighton's Marcus Zegarowski was among the honorable mention All-American choices.