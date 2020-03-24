(Iowa City) -- Iowa junior Spencer Lee has won the NCAA's Most Dominant Wrestler award.
Lee went 18-0 at 125 pounds, amassing nine tech fall and four falls and only wrestled one match that did not result in bonus points for his team. Lee was ranked number one in the nation and eyeing his third national title when the NCAA Tournament was canceled due to concerns over COVID-19.
Northern Iowa's Jay Schwarm was also recognized for accumulating the most falls this season. Schwarm, a redshirt senior, posted 16 pins at 125 pounds en route to a 21-10 season and a berth in the national tournament.
