(Iowa) -- Iowa’s McKenna Warnock and Kathleen Doyle were both honored by the Big Ten Conference on Monday.
Warnock was picked as the Big Ten Women’s Basketball Freshman of the Week while Doyle was named to the Big Ten Player of the Week Honor Roll.
Warnock had her second career double-double against Michigan State, finishing with 22 points and 10 rebounds. Doyle, meanwhile, averaged 23 points, seven rebounds and six assists in a pair of wins during the week.
