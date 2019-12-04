(KMAland) -- Iowa junior Tristan Wirfs has been named the Rimington-Pace Offensive Lineman fo the Year by the Big Ten Conference.
Wirfs was a first team All-Big Ten pick by the media and coaches as the offensive awards for the season were announced by the conference on Wednesday.
Iowa offensive lineman Alaric Jackson was also picked on the third team by the media and the coaches while Tyler Linderbaum (media & coaches), Ihmir Smith-Marsette (media & coaches) and Nate Stanley (coaches) were honorable mentions.
Nebraska did not have any choices on the first three teams, but Brenden Jaimes, Dedrick Mills and JD Spielman were honorable mentions by the coaches. Jaimes, Mills, Spielman and Wan’Dale Robinson warranted honorable mention by the media.
