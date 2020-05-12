(Ames) -- Iowa State landed a commitment from one of the top long-distance runners in the state this past Friday.
Ames senior Noah Kohut-Jackson will stay in his city following a commitment to the Cyclones over Iowa, Bradley, Minnesota and Tulsa.
Kohut-Jackson was 14th in the Class 3A 3200 meter run as a freshman and placed 19th at the state cross country meet while at Ballard. He transferred to Ames in his sophomore season, battled injuries as a junior and placed 23rd at state XC in his senior year.
Kohut-Jackson was also part of Ames' 4A state champion 4x800 meter relay team last year. His sister, Abby, is a member of the track and cross country teams at Minnesota.