(KMAland) -- It's a busy day in Cedar Falls at the UNI Dome, as three Iowa state football championships will be decided.
Trevor Maeder will report from the Audubon/Don Bosco 8-Player state championship. Follow him on Twitter @TrevMaeder96 for the latest updates. Click here to view our preview.
Here's the schedule/scoreboard for Thursday.
IOWA STATE FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIPS
Class 8-Man: Audubon vs. Don Bosco, 10:00 AM Follow @TrevMaeder96
Class A: West Hancock vs. Grundy Center, 1:30 PM
Class 3A: Solon vs. Epworth, Western Dubuque, 7:00 PM