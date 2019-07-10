(Colorado Springs) -- Iowa State sophomore-to-be Ashley Joens has been added to the USA Basketball U19 team.
Joens was originally named as one of the alternates for the team, but her strong showing in tryouts earned her a spot with the squad. The 13th FIBA U19 World Cup will be held July 20-28 in Bangkok, Thailand.
Joens averaged 10.7 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game while playing with the U18 National team last season. She put up 10.7 points and 5.0 rebounds and earned Big 12 All-Freshman honors for the Cyclones in 2018-19.
