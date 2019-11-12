(Cedar Rapids) -- The Class 4A and 5A state quarterfinals open the Iowa State Volleyball Tournament on Tuesday afternoon.
KMA Sports will have play-by-play on KMA-FM 99.1 of the AL/Ankeny and Glenwood/SBL matches. Check out the full schedule below.
IOWA STATE VOLLEYBALL TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE
Class 5A State Quarterfinals
Cedar Falls vs. Waukee, 12:00 PM
Ankeny vs. Abraham Lincoln, 2:00 PM On KMA-FM 99.1
Iowa City Liberty vs. Pleasant Valley, 12:00 PM
WDM Valley vs. Dowling Catholic, 2:00 PM
Class 4A State Quarterfinals
Sergeant Bluff-Luton vs. Glenwood, 4:00 PM On KMA-FM 99.1
Waverly-Shell Rock vs. West Delaware, 6:00 PM
Cedar Rapids Xavier vs. Western Dubuque, 4:00 PM
North Scott vs. Marion, 6:00 PM