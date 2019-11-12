(Cedar Rapids) -- Check out the full results from the Class 4A and 5A Iowa state volleyball tournament.
IOWA STATE VOLLEYBALL TOURNAMENT SCOREBOARD
Class 5A State Quarterfinals
Cedar Falls 25-25-21-24-15 Waukee 22-10-25-25-12
Ankeny 25-25-25 Abraham Lincoln 20-15-18
Pleasant Valley 25-25-19-25 Iowa City Liberty 17-12-25-20
WDM Valley 25-25-23-25 Dowling Catholic 25-25-23-25
Class 4A State Quarterfinals
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 27-25-23-25 Glenwood 25-17-25-18
West Delaware 25-22-25-25 Waverly-Shell Rock 16-25-17-20
Western Dubuque 25-21-18-25-15 Cedar Rapids Xavier 23-25-25-21-10
Marion 25-25-25 North Scott 21-23-15