State Volleyball Tournament
Photo: Derek Martin/KMA Sports

(Cedar Rapids) -- Check out the state volleyball tournament scoreboard from Wednesday.

IOWA STATE VOLLEYBALL TOURNAMENT SCOREBOARD

Class 3A State Quarterfinals 

Union 15-20-26-25-15 Davenport Assumption 25-25-24-21-9

Mount Vernon 25-23-21-19-15 West Liberty 13-25-25-27-11

Kuemper Catholic 25-25-22-30 Unity Christian 18-23-25-28

Red Oak 26-25-25 Nevada 24-15-19

Class 2A State Quarterfinals 

Western Christian 25-25-25 Hudson 19-20-17

Osage 25-25-25 Grundy Center 17-14-16

Beckman Catholic 25-25-25 Van Buren 18-11-14

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 25-25-25 Wilton 23-20-17

Class 1A State Quarterfinals 

Sidney 25-25-25 Springville 15-17-11

North Tuma 25-25-26 Gehlen Catholic 20-22-24

Holy Trinity Catholic 25-25-19-25 St. Albert 16-23-25-15

Wapsie Valley 25-25-16-25 Janesville 23-19-25-14