Check out the state volleyball tournament scoreboard from Wednesday.
IOWA STATE VOLLEYBALL TOURNAMENT SCOREBOARD
Class 3A State Quarterfinals
Union 15-20-26-25-15 Davenport Assumption 25-25-24-21-9
Mount Vernon 25-23-21-19-15 West Liberty 13-25-25-27-11
Kuemper Catholic 25-25-22-30 Unity Christian 18-23-25-28
Red Oak 26-25-25 Nevada 24-15-19
Class 2A State Quarterfinals
Western Christian 25-25-25 Hudson 19-20-17
Osage 25-25-25 Grundy Center 17-14-16
Beckman Catholic 25-25-25 Van Buren 18-11-14
Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 25-25-25 Wilton 23-20-17
Class 1A State Quarterfinals
Sidney 25-25-25 Springville 15-17-11
North Tuma 25-25-26 Gehlen Catholic 20-22-24
Holy Trinity Catholic 25-25-19-25 St. Albert 16-23-25-15
Wapsie Valley 25-25-16-25 Janesville 23-19-25-14