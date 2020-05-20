(Iowa City) -- The Iowa volleyball program has been placed on probation for one year as part of a resolution with the NCAA over rules violations during the Bond Shymansky tenure.
The NCAA’s report indicated the athletics department maintained “appropriate institutional control” and “promptly acknowledged the violation.”
The one-year probation period began Wednesday and included a $5,000 fine, the vacating of 33 wins and recruiting penalties during the one-year probation. Shymansky was also handed a two-year show-cause order by the NCAA that runs through May 2022.
