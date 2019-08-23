(Council Bluffs) -- The Iowa Western football team picked up a 36-14 victory over Coffeyville on Thursday evening.
Cam Thomas passed for 197 yards and two touchdowns while Brian Snead, who had a receiving touchdown, rushed for 101 yards and another score on 13 carries.
Marcus Haskins had a big night on defense with eight tackles. He also forced and recovered a fumble and had an interception.
Dominic Quewon, Averie Habas and Devin Drew also had eight tackles each. Fitzroy Gardner added three tackles for loss, a sack and two fumble recoveries. Tri-Center alum Ben Sorenson also forced a fumble and had three tackles
Missouri Valley alum Chase Contreraz made a pair of field goals and all four of his extra points.