(KMAland) -- Iowa’s Kareem Allaf has been named All-Big Ten First Team men’s tennis. Allaf is the second Hawkeye in six seasons to be honored on the first team.
He was ranked as high as No. 51 nationally this year, finishing with an 11-2 singles record, including 10-2 at No. 1.
Will Davies was also picked as a Big Ten award recipient, earning second-team honors and the Big Ten Sportsmanship award. Davies won a team-high 13 singles matches, playing at No. 3 and No. 4.
View the complete release from Iowa athletics linked here.