(Iowa City) -- Iowa’s Katie Birch and Luka Garza have been named the 2019-20 Female and Male Athletes of the Year.
Birch was a NFHCA First-Team All-American for the Iowa women’s field hockey team, finishing with seven goals for 24 points to rank eighth in the Big Ten. She also had a career-high 10 assists this past season.
Garza was a unanimous consensus first-team All-America selection and the first men’s basketball player at Iowa to earn National Player of the Year honors by six major news outlets.
View the complete release from Iowa athletics linked here.