(KMAland) -- Iowa guard Kathleen Doyle and Creighton forward Jaylyn Agnew were both second round picks on Friday evening in the WNBA Draft.
Doyle was picked 14th overall and with the second pick in the second round by the Indiana Fever while Agnew was 24th overall by the Washington Mystics.
The New York Liberty took Oregon guard Sabrina Ionescu with the No. 1 pick while the Dallas Wings followed with Ionescu’s teammate at Oregon, Satou Sabally. Baylor’s Lauren Cox went third to the Indiana Fever.
Click here to view all 36 picks.