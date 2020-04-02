(KMAland) -- Iowa’s Kathleen Doyle has been named a Women’s Basketball Coaches Association All-American.
Doyle, a senior this past season, averaged 18.1 points, 6.3 assists and 4.6 rebounds per game — all career-highs.
Drake’s Becca Hittner and Ashley Joens of Iowa State were also named honorable mentions All-Americans by the WBCA. Hittner averaged 18.9 points and 6.4 rebounds in her senior season for the Bulldogs while Joens put in 20.5 points and grabbed 10.9 rebounds per contest.
