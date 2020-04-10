(Iowa City) -- Iowa junior Luka Garza has declared for the NBA Draft. Garza announced his intentions to declare via Twitter Friday morning.
Garza is coming off a stellar junior season, where he averaged 23.9 points and 9.8 rebounds per game en route to racking up multiple postseason accolades including being named Sporting News National Player of the Year, Consensus first-team All-American and Big Ten Player of the Year.
Garza also states that he plans to maintain his eligibility throughout the draft process by not hiring an agent, leaving the door open for a potential to return to Iowa City.