(Ames) -- Iowa State defensive lineman Ray Lima is one of 20 semifinalists for the Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year Award.
The award is in its third year and honors the college football player who “demonstrates a record of leadership, exhibiting exceptional courage, integrity and sportsmanship on and off the field.”
Finalists will be announced in December and the winner will be honored in February at a ceremony in Frisco, Texas.
View the complete release from Iowa State athletics linked here.