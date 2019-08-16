(Ames) -- Iowa State has added another commitment to their 2020 recruiting class, nabbing a verbal from Florida prep athlete T.J. Tampa.
The 3-star prospect out of Saint Petersburg, Florida chose the Cyclones on Friday over other reported offers from Cincinnati, Colorado State and Coastal Carolina.
Tampa - a 6-foot-2, 171-pound prospect - could play on either side of the ball at the next level for the Cyclones. He also had an offer from James Madison for basketball.
The Cyclones now have 20 known commits in their 2020 recruiting class.