(KMAland) -- The Iowa State men and women cross country teams are ranked No. 1 in the first USTFCCA Midwest Regional rankings.
The Cyclone men are No. 1 ahead of Oklahoma State, Tulsa, Minnesota and Bradley. Kansas is No. 7, Nebraska is No. 8, Iowa is No. 9 and Missouri is ranked No. 10. Drake is No. 13.
View the complete set of regional rankings for men’s cross country linked here.
On the women’s side, Iowa State is ranked No. 1 ahead of Oklahoma State, Minnesota, Illinois and Northwestern. Missouri (8), Iowa (10), Nebraska (11) and Kansas (13) are among the top 13.
View the complete set of women’s regional rankings linked here.