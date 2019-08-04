(KMAland) -- Iowa State, Nebraska and Iowa all had long snappers announced to the Patrick Mannelly Award Preseason Watch List earlier this week.
The Mannelly Award - in its first year - is for college football’s top senior long snapper. Mannelly played 16 seasons for the Chicago Bears and is the franchise’s all-time leader with 245 games played.
Iowa State’s Steven Wirtel, Chase Urbach of Nebraska and Iowa’s Jackson Subbert are on the first list. Semifinalists will be announced on November 16th with finalists announced on November 23rd.