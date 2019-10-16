(KMAland) -- Iowa State’s Tyrese Haliburton and Kansas’ Udoka Azubuike and Devon Dotson have been named to the Preseason All-Big 12 Team.
Azubuike is also the conference’s Preseason Player of the Year choice while Xavier Sneed of Kansas State received Honorable Mention.
Texas Tech senior Chris Clarke is the Preseason Newcomer of the Year, and Oscar Tshiebwe of West Virginia is the Preseason Freshman of the Year. Baylor’s Tristan Clark and TCU’s Desmond Bane are others on the Preseason All-Big 12 Team.
