(KMAland) -- Iowa State tight end Charlie Kolar is among many regional college athletes that have been named to the 2019 Academic All-America teams by the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA).
View the complete release from Iowa State athletics linked here.
The Drake football team placed three players on the Academic All-America team. Jacob Bacon and Victor Jergens are on the first team while Isaiah Kent-Schneider made the second team. View the complete release from Drake athletics linked here.
Kansas State center Adam Holtorf has been recognized to the CoSIDA Academic All-America team for a second straight year. View the complete release from Kansas State athletics linked here.
Creighton libero Brittany Witt was also named to the Volleyball Academic All-America team. View the complete release from Creighton athletics linked here.
Kansas State outside hitter Brynn Carlson was tabbed to the third team by CoSIDA. View the complete release from K-State athletics linked here.