(KMAland) -- Three Cyclones, three from K-State and two from Kansas were honored as Big 12 All-Conference First Team members on Wednesday.
Iowa State tight end Charlie Kolar, offensive lineman Julian Good-Jones and Greg Eisworth were all picked to the first team. Quarterback Brock Purdy, running back Breece Hall, wide receiver Deshaunte Jones, tight end Chase Allen and defensive lineman Ray Lima were all picked to the second team.
Honorable mention picks went to Trevor Downing, Good-Jones, Hall, Anthony Johnson, Jamahl Johnson, Josh Knipfel, Tavonn Kyle, La’Michael Pettway, Purdy, Mike Rose, Dylan Soehner, Marcel Spears, Eyioma Uwazurike, O’Rien Vance, Lawrence White and Steve Wirtel.
Kansas State’s Josh Youngbood was picked as the Special Teams Player of the Year and a first team choice. Other first team members for K-State were fullback Nick Lenners and defensive lineman Wyatt Hubert. Second teamers were offensive lineman Scott Frantz and punter Devin Anctil.
K-State honorable mention picks went to James Gilbert, Denzel Goolsby, Adam Holtorf, Hubert, Nick Kaltmayer, Malik KNowles, Blake Lynch, AJ Parker, Dalton Schoen, Elijah Sullivan, Skylar Thompson and Reggie Walker.
Running back Pooka Williams Jr. and offensive lineman Hakeem Adeniji were both picked to the first team for Kansas. The Jayhawks also had honorable mentions for Adeniji, Jelani Brown, Hasan Defense, Azur Kamar, Mike Lee, Ben Miles, Andrew Parchment, Gavin Potter and Kyle Thompson.
View the complete list of honorees linked here.