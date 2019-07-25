(KMAland) -- Ray Lima of Iowa State and Nebraska’s Ben Stille are among several regional players named to the 2019 Wuerffel Trophy Watch List.
The list released on Thursday has 93 players from college football’s Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) and also includes Kansas State’s Denzel Goolsby, Bryce Torenden of Kansas and Missouri’s Khalil Oliver.
The Wuerffel Trophy is named for former Florida quarterback Danny Wuerffel and is awarded to the “FBS player that best combines exemplary community service with athletic and academic achievement.”
