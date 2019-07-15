(Ames) -- College football’s preseason watch list season is underway.
Two awards announced their preseason watch lists today and a Cyclone is represented on both, as sophomore quarterback Brock Purdy made the Maxwell Award and senior defensive end JaQuan Bailey is on the Bednarik Award.
The Maxwell Award has been given to America’s College Player of the Year since 1937 and the Bednarik Award has been presented to the College Defensive Player of the Year since 1995.
A native of Gilbert Ariz., Purdy took over signal-caller duties in the fifth game of the 2018 season and proceeded to lead the Cyclones to a 7-2 record and an appearance in the Alamo Bowl as ISU’s quarterback.
Purdy, who was an honorable mention All-Big 12 pick and the Big 12 True Freshman of the Year by ESPN, set a slew of school records with his accurate arm and quick feet.
He broke or tied season school records in completion percentage (66.4), passing efficiency (169.9) and 300-yard passing games (three).
His 169.9 passing efficiency clip ranked sixth nationally and was the best by a FBS true freshman in NCAA history.
Purdy, who accounted for 21 of ISU’s 35 touchdowns in the final nine games, passed for 2,250 yards and 16 touchdowns, the fifth-best total in school history.
He was also second on the team in rushing yards (308) and rushing touchdowns (5) in 2018.
Bailey is one of the greatest defensive ends in school history. The two-time All-Big 12 selection, including a second-teamer in 2018, is currently tied with Shawn Moorehead for the most career sacks in Iowa State history (18.5). His 18.5 career sacks ranks third among active NCAA FBS players.
A native of Jacksonville, Fla., Bailey has started the last 33 games in his Cyclone career. His 31.5 career TFL ranks fifth in school history and is 2.5 shy from the school record.
In 2018, Bailey led the team and ranked fourth in the Big 12 in sacks (8.0), the third-best season total in school history. He also led the team in TFL, registering the ninth-best season total in the Cyclone record book at 14.5.