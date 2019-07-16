(KMAland) -- Three regional quarterbacks have been named to the Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award Watch List.
Iowa State’s Brock Purdy, Adrian Martinez of Nebraska and Iowa’s Nate Stanley are all on the watch list, which was announced by the Davey O’Brien Foundation on Tuesday.
Fifteen seniors, nine juniors and six sophomores make up the list and include six from the SEC, five from the Pac-12, four from the Big 12 and three from the Big Ten.
