(KMAland) -- Iowa State is heading to Orlando, Iowa is on to San Diego and Kansas State will play in Memphis following the announcement of all 39 bowl games on Sunday.
The Cyclones grabbed a spot in the Camping World Bowl in Orlando on December 28th against Notre Dame at 11 AM. The game will be broadcast from the Cyclone Radio Network on KMA-FM 99.1.
Iowa will meet USC on December 27th at 7:00 PM on FS1 while Kansas State takes on Navy in the Liberty Bowl on New Year’s Eve at 2:45 PM (on ESPN).
The New Year’s Six bowl games were also announced, along with the College Football Playoff matchups. Georgia will take on Baylor in the Sugar Bowl, Wisconsin gets Oregon in the Rose Bowl, Florida and Virginia meet in the Orange Bowl and Penn State and Memphis will face off in the Cotton Bowl.
