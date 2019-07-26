(Ames) -- The following is a release from Iowa State University athletics.
The steady ascent on the national level of the Iowa State Men’s and Women’s Track & Field and Cross Country programs will continue as Director Martin Smith has agreed to a contract extension through 2024.
“Coach Smith has restored our national reputation in cross country and track & field and the exciting part is that we’re on the brink of even bigger things,” Director of Athletics Jamie Pollard said. “Martin’s commitment to our institution and his programs for the next five years has us positioned to become one of the best combined programs nationally.”
In his first six years at Iowa State, Smith has rebuilt the program from the foundation and both his teams and student-athletes are setting new standards routinely. He is a two-time Big 12 Coach of the Year (2018, 2019).
“I am very proud of the work and the accomplishments of our student-athletes and staff,” Smith said. “I am appreciative of the support and the faith that Jamie and his staff have shown in me and we’re excited to continue building this program and helping our student-athletes reach their fullest potentials.”
Smith has guided the men’s cross country team to consecutive Big 12 Championships and two straight seventh-place finishes in the NCAA Championship. The last time Iowa State had back-to-back Top 10 national finishes was 1993-94. Edwin Kurgat (ISU’s 2019 Gary Thompson Male Athlete of the Year) placed third nationally in cross country, the best by a Cyclone since Jonah Koech won the race in 1990. Five Cyclones finished in the top 100 runners at last fall’s national championship.
The women’s cross country team – with Amy Rudolph serving as associate head coach – have been the most successful team at Iowa State in recent years with five Big 12 Championships in six years. Three Cyclones – including current runner Cailie Logue – have been league women’s cross country champ since Smith was hired.
The men’s indoor and outdoor track & field programs have made amazing progress for Smith. Inheriting programs that placed eighth (indoors) and ninth (outdoors) in the Big 12 the season prior to his arrival, those teams were Big 12 runners-up in 2019. The indoor finish was the best for ISU since its first year in the Big 12 (1997). The outdoor placing was four spots higher than the school’s previous top finish (sixth in 1997 and 2018).
Individually, Smith and his staff have coached 28 All-Americans and two NCAA Champions (Edward Kemboi in 2015) in men’s track & field. Additionally, middle distance Roshon Roomes set an NCAA record in the 600-yard run.
The women’s indoor and outdoor track & field programs have held steady positons in the league and recorded several first-division finishes. Individually, Smith and his staff have coached 36 All-Americans and two NCAA Champions (Christina Hillman in 2014) in women’s track & field. The 2019 Cyclones had three All-Americans and four Big 12 Champions, including Outstanding Big 12 Freshman of the Year Keira Christie-Galloway.
“The history of Iowa State track & field and cross country has been exemplary for many decades and it’s rewarding to see these programs again start to shine on the national stage,” Senior Associate Athletics Director Dr. Calli Sanders said. “The credit goes to Martin, his staff and his student-athletes and we’re thrilled that he has agreed to keep chasing the highest goals attainable.”