(Council Bluffs) -- The Iowa Western wrestling program had one of their most impressive performances of the season this past weekend.
The Reivers entered last weekend’s NJCAA National Duals with the No. 7 seed. Despite that, they picked up three dual wins before falling in the first place match to Clackamas Community College.
“We’ve had a chip on our shoulder all year,” Head Coach Josh Watts said. “We’ve been out to prove something all year. The guys have bought into that. Going into national duals, I felt we were one of the best teams in the country, and we just wanted to put a performance out there that reflected that.”
The outstanding weekend has been par for the course for an Iowa Western program that is currently ranked 4th in the NJCAA rankings.
“We’ve performed well in dual meets,” Watts said. “We’ve felt really good, even in our losses. The UNK Open, we went in there and wrestled against the four-year school competition and some junior colleges and were able to win that. We had the most places we’ve ever had in that tournament. That was definitely our best performance.”
The Reivers are back in action tonight at home in a dual with Iowa Central. They will be at Iowa Lakes on Tuesday before the Midwest Duals in Kearney, Nebraska on January 24th.
Another dual at Iowa Central finishes out the month of January on the 29th before they open February at the Sioux City Open on the 1st. That is the final tune-up before the NJCAA National Qualifier in Estherville on February 16th. Again this year, IWCC is the host site for the NJCAA National Wrestling Championships on March 6th and 7th.
“This is our fifth year in a row of hosting it,” Watts said. “Great tournament, high level competition and especially if you come in on the All-American round on Friday night you’ll see some really good wrestling.”
Iowa Western touts plenty of KMAland talent on their roster including Max Hughes (Syracuse), Caleb Kingery (Lewis Central), Arron Olson (Missouri Valley), Gabe Pauley (AHSTW), Trevor Stephens (Lewis Central) and Quaid Werklund (Lewis Central).
Hear the complete interview with Coach Watts below.